LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 late Wednesday night, according to Oregon State Police.
At about 11:24 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a crash on the highway near milepost 128. OSP said an investigation revealed a Ford F-350 was northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a Kia Spectra.
The driver of the Kia, identified as 46-year-old George Linden III, of Toledo, was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP said the driver of the Ford, identified as 25-year-old Jesus Perez, of Salem, was taken to Salem Hospital for treatment. The extent of Perez's injuries is not known.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Depoe Bay Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
