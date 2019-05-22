(KPTV) - An Oregon State Police trooper who was shot while on duty Christmas night over two years ago was given the National Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor from President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
Trooper Nic Cederberg was presented the highest national honor for valor that a public safety officer can receive for his bravery shown on Dec. 25, 2016. Cederberg was shot 12 times while pursuing murder suspect, James Tylka.
Cederberg, who is a U.S. Army veteran and a seven-year veteran of OSP, spent 48 days in the hospital before returning home.
OSP said Cederberg has not yet been able to return to work due to his injuries, and he continues to fight for a full recovery.
“The greatest gift the Oregon State Police has received is Nic’s pure determination to survive. Trooper Cederberg typifies the grit and perseverance of an OSP Trooper, humbly serving with distinction in the face of difficult circumstances. Nic, we love you and honor your service. All of Oregon celebrates your award of the Medal of Valor and the personal story it symbolizes,” said Superintendent Travis Hampton.
Cederberg was one of 11 members of law enforcement agencies across the country to received the National Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor from the president at the White House.
