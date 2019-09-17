ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers rolled up their sleeves to help out a woman in a special mission they "lovingly called Operation Grandma's House."
OSP shared photos on Facebook of all the yard work done over the weekend.
The back story to this kind gesture goes back to mid-August after troopers responded to a vehicle crash. One of the drivers was an elderly woman.
During their investigation, troopers learned the woman had lost her husband about 10 years ago and had no family to help her with yard work.
After troopers gave her a ride home, they saw how overgrown her yard had gotten and knew they had to do something.
On Saturday, employees from OSP's St. Helens work site got together, donated their personal time and equipment to clean up the yard.
OSP says it was a huge success and the homeowner was very appreciative.
Nicely done Troopers, respect.
