ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) - Darker mornings due to Daylight Saving Time and the return of rain can create dangerous road conditions, especially for kids waiting for school buses.
On Thursday morning, FOX 12 tagged along with Oregon State Police troopers as they made sure drivers were stopping for school buses while they picked up kids.
Troopers said it's been a problem in the St. Helens area recently.
In Oregon, even if it's a four-lane road and there is a center turn lane, drivers must stop if a school bus' red lights are activated.
The good news, all the drivers Thursday morning did just that.
"People don't realize that there could be resident on both sides of the highway. So when those school bus safety lights come on, that gives the opportunity for children to cross that highway to get to that school bus," said Trooper Chris Cowen. "And so, motorists need to be paying attention for those kids that come out on the highway."
If it's a divided highway that is separated by an unpaved median strip or barrier, then drivers only have to stop if they are driving in the same direction as the bus.
The fine for not obeying the law in Oregon is $465.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.