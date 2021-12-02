UNION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are asking for the public's help finding the person(s) who poisoned the Catherine Wolf Pack and several other animals in eastern Oregon earlier this year.
The investigation began on Feb. 9 when troopers received information from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife about a collared wolf that was possibly dead. Troopers responded to the area and found five dead wolves, three males and two females. OSP said it was later determined the wolves were from the Catherine Pack, with all members present and deceased.
The wolves were located southeast of Mount Harris, within Union County. Troopers, with the help of a helicopter, searched the area and found a dead magpie in the vicinity of the dead wolves.
The dead animals were collected and taken to the US Fish and Wildlife Service Forensic Labs in Ashland to determine the cause of death.
In March, troopers again received information from ODFW about another wolf collar that was emitting a mortality signal in the same area, according to OSP. Troopers searched the area and found a dead female wolf, which was from the Keating Pack. A dead skunk and magpie were also found very close to the scene. The animals were collected and taken to the lab in Ashland.
OSP said troopers searched the area and found evidence of suspected poisoning. The evidence was submitted for testing and analysis.
The Ashland lab submitted their examination reports in April with findings consistent with poisoning as the cause of death for all six wolves, the skunk and the two magpies, according to OSP. Lab results also indicated the suspected evidence confirmed a poisonous substance.
OSP said two more collared wolves were found dead in Union County after the initial incidents: an male wolf from the Five Points Pack was found west of Elgin in April and a young female wolf from the Clark Creek Pack was found northeast of La Grande in July. Toxicology reports confirmed the presence of differing types of poison in both wolves, according to OSP.
Based upon the type of poison and locations, OSP said it was determined the death of the young female wolf may be related to the earlier six poisonings.
The investigation is ongoing, and OSP said troopers have exhausted all leads. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Oregon State Police through the OSP TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (677) or TIP email: TIP@state.or.us. Please reference case number SP21-033033.