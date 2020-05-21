MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Five Oregon State Police troopers who were involved in a pursuit and officer-involved shooting along Interstate 84 last week have been identified.
The East County Major Crime Team (MCT) is continuing to investigate the incident that occurred last Thursday which resulted in the arrest of Grayson Morris, 26.
The case began at around 5:30 a.m. Deputies said Morris drove a stolen car to the home of his father in Ritzville, Washington, kicked in the door, went into a bedroom where his father was sleeping and fired multiple shots from a rifle, killing his father.
Morris was later seen driving on I-84 in Hood River County at around 10:30 a.m. Oregon State Police troopers attempted to stop Morris, but he drove away at speeds reaching more than 100 mph, according to court documents.
Investigators said Morris exchanged gunfire with troopers during the chase.
Court documents state Morris’ car ran out of gas, so he got out along the highway near Rooster Rock State Park and carjacked a victim at gunpoint who had pulled over due to seeing police lights.
Morris then continued driving west on I-84, until law enforcement brought his car to a stop near Troutdale. Deputies said after the car stopped in a field, Morris was taken into custody without further incident.
MCT said four OSP troopers used deadly force during the incident:
- Sgt. Kaipo Raiser, hired in 1994 and is currently assigned to The Dalles Patrol Office.
- Sr. Trooper Mark Jubitz, hired in 2007 and is currently assigned to The Dalles Patrol Office.
- Sr. Trooper Fred Testa, hired in July of 1997 and is currently assigned to the Portland Area Command.
- Recruit Jered Coates, hired in May of 2019 and is currently assigned to the Portland Area Command.
Another trooper used deadly force in the Tactical Vehicle Intervention:
- Trooper Joshua McNeely, hired in July of 2017 and is currently assigned to the Portland Area Command.
All troopers have been placed on administrative leave.
Morris has been charged in connection with the events that occurred in Multnomah County. Attempted aggravated murder charges have been referred to investigators in Hood River County, which is where Morris is accused of firing at troopers during the high-speed chase.
Adams County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Ritzville police in Washington are continuing to investigate the deadly shooting of Morris’ father, Douglas Morris.
