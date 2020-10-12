TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – A deadly crash in Tualatin shut down northbound Interstate 5 for several hours Monday night.
Just after 8 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on I-5 near milepost 290.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed that a Freightliner semi-truck was northbound when it struck Eric Laursen, 47, of Tualatin, who was walking across the northbound lanes.
Laursen was pronounced dead at the scene.
All northbound lanes were shut down between Southwest Nyberg and Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road during the crash investigation.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office, Hillsboro Police Department, Tualatin Police Department, Metro West Ambulance and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
