YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two people died in a head-on crash that occurred along Highway 18 Sunday night.
At around 10:15 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash near milepost 35.
OSP said preliminary investigation indicates that Mark Daly, 60, from Portland, was driving a Chevrolet pickup eastbound on the highway when for unknown reasons he crossed the center line and struck a westbound Ford F150 pickup.
Daly and the driver of the Ford, identified as Shawn Smith, 42, from Sheridan, were pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said there were no passengers in either vehicle.
Highway 18 was closed for about four hours following the crash.
The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, ODOT and Sheridan Fire Department assisted OSP at the scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.