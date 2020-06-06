CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two people were killed in crash in Estacada on Friday, according to Oregon State Police.
Just before 6:00 p.m. troopers were called to the crash on Highway 224 just east of southeast Surface Road.
Troopers say a 2004 Hyundai Elantra was heading westbound on Highway 224 west of Fall Creek Road at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control while making a turn and went into eastbound lanes. The driver over corrected, slide across the road and crashed into a raised embankment.
The car rolled several times and the driver and passenger were ejected from the car, according to OSP. Both the driver and the passenger died in the crash.
Troopers say they believe they were not wearing seat belts and speed and intoxicants may have been contributing factors in the crash.
