TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two suspects hit an Oregon State Police patrol vehicle and exchanged gunfire after an armed robbery on Thursday.
OSP said troopers, along with Tillamook County deputies, responded to an armed robbery at a US Bank in Cloverdale at around 11:30 a.m.
When troopers arrived, the suspects had fled the scene, but were located after a short pursuit on a forest service road off Sandlake Road.
The suspects reportedly crashed into an OSP patrol vehicle.
According to OSP, gunfire was exchanged before the suspects were taken into custody.
The suspects, identified as Matthew G. Buswell, 36, and Cassandra Maughan, 34, both from the Keizer/Salem area, were taken to an area hospital for evaluation from the crash. No other injuries were reported, according to OSP.
After they were released from the hospital, Buswell and Maughan were booked into the Tillamook County Jail.
Buswell is facing charges of first-degree robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of unlawful use of a firearm, first-degree theft, three counts menacing, and tampering with evidence.
Maughan is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
