UMATILLA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police investigated a deadly crash on Interstate 84 in Umatilla County on Monday.
Just after 7:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the interstate near milepost 187. OSP said a preliminary investigation revealed a Lincoln MKX was westbound when it went onto the shoulder and struck the back of a parked semi-truck with a trailer.
The driver of the Lincoln, identified as Michael Wilson, 65, of Vancouver, was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP said people inside the semi-truck were not injured.
The Stanfield Police Department, Umatilla County Sheriffs Office, ODOT and Umatilla County Fire District #1 assisted OSP at the crash scene.
