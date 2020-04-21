OSP: Vancouver man stopped on I-5 in S. Oregon with 7.2 pounds of cocaine, 3.5 grams of heroin in car

JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Vancouver man was stopped in southern Oregon with cocaine and heroin in his car, according to Oregon State Police.
A trooper stopped a 2019 Nissan Rogue for a traffic violation on Interstate 5 near Milepost 33 at 4 p.m. Friday.
Police said a search led to the discovery of two manufactured compartments on the floor of the vehicle. Investigators said 7.2 pounds of cocaine and 3.5 grams of heroin were found inside the compartments.
The driver, Marisol Torres Cervantes, 50, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges on unlawful possession of cocaine and heroin, and unlawful delivery of cocaine.
No further details were released about this case.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
