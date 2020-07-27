LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on State Route 34 on Sunday evening, according to Oregon State Police.
Just after 7 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on SR-34 near milepost 14 in Lincoln County.
OSP said a preliminary investigation revealed that Kenneth Robert Kearney, 51, of Waldport, was traveling westbound on a gray 2012 Ducati motorcycle when he took a sweeping left turn and went off the westbound shoulder. The motorcycle came to an uncontrolled rest in the roadside brush.
Kearney was ejected off the motorcycle during the crash, according to OSP. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
One lane of SR-34 was closed for about three hours during the investigation.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Central Coast Fire Department, Seal Rock Fire Department, PacWest Ambulance and ODOT Incident Response assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
