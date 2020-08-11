UMATILLA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police investigated a deadly crash that occurred on Highway 37 in Umatilla County on Monday.
At about 11:11 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on Highway 37 near milepost 7.5.
OSP said an investigation revealed that Lester Estes, 60, of Wallowa, was traveling north in a 2005 Dodge 2500 pickup truck when, for unknown reasons, crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a 1989 Kenworth.
Estes was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP did not say it the driver of the Kenworth was injured.
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, Umatilla County Fire District 1 and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
