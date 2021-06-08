OSP: Washington man arrested after more than 87 pounds of meth found during traffic stop

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Methamphetamine and cocaine were found during a traffic stop along Highway 97 in Klamath County over the weekend, according to Oregon State Police.
The traffic stop occurred Saturday, at about 12:19 a.m., on Highway 97 near milepost 287. OSP said a trooper from the Klamath Falls Area Command stopped an SUV for speeding. The trooper noticed signs of criminal activity during the stop and a consent search was conducted, according to OSP. The trooper located about 87.1 pounds of meth and about 2.2 pounds of cocaine concealed in the vehicle.
The driver, identified by OSP as 42-year-old Pablo Carmona-Carmona, from Yakima, Washington, was arrested. He was booked into the Klamath County Jail for unlawful possession, manufacture and delivery of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession and delivery of cocaine.
Wow, 87 pounds of meth. That is a lot of pimples and brain freezes.
