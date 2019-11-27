POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers investigated a deadly crash that occurred in Polk County on Tuesday.
At around 4:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to the crash on SR-22W at Perrydale Road.
OSP said an investigation revealed that a 2008 Honda Ridgeline was attempting to turn onto Perrydale Road when it was hit by a 2008 Nissan Titan that was traveling eastbound on SR-22W.
The driver of the Honda, identified as 86-year-old Roy Zimbrick, of Willimina, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The occupants of the Nissan were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.
OSP said SR-22W was closed for about three and a half hours following the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
