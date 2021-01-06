SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police investigated a deadly crash involving a pedestrian early Wednesday morning.
At about 4:13 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Interstate 5 at the northbound Market Street interchange.
OSP said preliminary investigation revealed that a woman was in the off-ramp lane of traffic when she was struck by a Honda Civic that was exiting I-5.
The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said the driver of the Honda stopped and cooperated with the investigation.
The off-ramp at Market Street and one lane of northbound I-5 were closed during the investigation, according to ODOT. The northbound lane and off-ramp were reopened at about 7:30 a.m.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office, Salem Fire Department, and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
