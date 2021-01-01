LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A woman was killed the afternoon of New Year’s Eve in a crash on Highway 18 in Lincoln County, according to Oregon State Police.
At 2:41 p.m. Thursday, OSP troopers and emergency personally responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 18 near milepost 10.
According to preliminary investigation, OSP said a Honda Pilot, driven by 35-year-old Julien Doudna of Mill City, was crossing Hwy 18 from the North Van Duzer rest area to the South Van Duzer rest area and when it collided with a Toyota Land Cruiser, driven by 49-year-old Scott Brady of Salem.
OSP said a passenger of the Pilot, identified as 44-year-old Brandy Doudna of Mill City, was declared dead.
Juilen Dounda and three juveniles in the Pilot were transported to Salem Hospital while another juvenile passenger was transported by LifeFlight to Legacy Emmanuel Hospital in Portland.
Brady and two passengers of the Land Cruiser were not taken to hospitals, while another passenger, a juvenile, was transported to North Lincoln Hospital.
The extent of injuries for any of those hospitalized was not released by OSP.
Troopers were assisted in the crash investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT Incident Response, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Pacific West Ambulance, and medical units from West Valley Fire and Rescue.
