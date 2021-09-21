CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and another person was injured in a crash on Highway 212 near Boring on Monday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
At about 12:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 5. OSP said a preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Focus was eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lane and struck a Dodge Ram 1500.
The driver of the Ford, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP said the driver of the Dodge sustained only minor injuries.
Highway 212 was closed for about three and a half hours during the crash investigation. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, AMR and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the scene.
