LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police is asking for the public's help identifying a woman whose body was recovered from the Pacific Ocean on Sunday afternoon.
At around 5 p.m., OSP troopers, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, recovered the woman's body.
OSP said the body was found in a cove just north of God's Thumb.
The woman is described as white, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing between 190 and 200 pounds, and has long, dark brown hair.
Other identifying characteristics, or possible clothing descriptions, were not mentioned.
OSP is continuing to investigate the woman's death.
Anyone who may know who the woman is should call 800-452-7888 and reference case number SP 19-058230. Detective Carla Urbigkeit is the lead investigator.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.