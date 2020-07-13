DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two people have died and one person was seriously injured following a crash in Douglas County on Sunday.
At around 8:39 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 144.
Oregon State Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that Ruth Youngblood, 71, of Sutherlin, was southbound in a 1998 Dodge pickup truck when she left the roadway and struck a tree.
Youngblood and a male juvenile passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said a second male juvenile passenger was flown by air ambulance to Springfield with serious injuries.
The juveniles have not been identified.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, North Douglas County Fire and ODOT assisted OSP at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.