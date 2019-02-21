WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – A Woodburn driver is accused of causing a fiery crash and then fleeing the scene on foot.
Oregon State Police say Santurnino Ayala-Campos was speeding northbound on Interstate 5 early Sunday morning when his car hit an SUV.
The SUV rolled, hurting three people, according to OSP. Ayala-Campos’ car burst into flames.
Police say Ayala-Campos left on foot, then reported the car as stolen hours later.
Investigators later determined Ayala-Campos was behind the wheel at the time of the crash; he’s now facing a list of charges, including reckless driving, hit and run vehicle serious injury, and initiating a false report, and was lodged at the Marion County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.