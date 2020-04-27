WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday following a road rage incident on Interstate 5, according to Oregon State Police
At around 1:37 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a crash on I-5 northbound near milepost 273, about three miles north of Woodburn.
OSP said an investigation revealed that a red 1999 Ford pickup truck and a white 2003 Dodge pickup truck were involved in a road rage incident.
According to OSP, the driver of the Ford, identified as Matt Rogers, 39, of Beaverton, admitted to "tapping the brakes" as the Dodge was tailgaiting him.
OSP said multiple witnesses stated that the Dodge then pulled alongside Rogers' vehicle, intentionally swerved into it, and caused Rogers to lose control and roll into the median.
The Dodge then continued northbound, but was seen by witnesses exiting I-5 at exit 278, according to OSP.
Rogers and a passenger in his truck were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OSP said Shawn Waite, 24, of Woodburn, was later identified as the driver of the Dodge with the help of Silverton and Woodburn Police Departments.
Waite was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, failure to perform duties of a driver involved in crash, and reckless driving.
