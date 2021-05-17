LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 Sunday night, according to Oregon State Police.
The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on northbound I-5 near milepost 208.
OSP said an investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for poor driving northbound on the interstate. As troopers were responding to the area, OSP said the Honda turned around and began traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. The Honda then collided with a northbound semi-truck.
The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP said the driver's identity will be released at a later time.
The semi-truck driver was not injured.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office, Harrisburg Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
