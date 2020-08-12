OSP's two week protest rotation in Portland comes to an end, no word what is next

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Wednesday night will mark two weeks since Oregon State Police announced the agency would step in to protect the Mark Hatfield Federal Courthouse in Downtown Portland. The move came as tensions escalated between Federal Police and protesters in mid-July.
On July 29th, Oregon State Police made the announcement they would be stepping in to try and keep the peace. It came as part of a deal made between Oregon Governor Kate Brown and the Federal Government. OSP said at the time they would be on a two week rotation.
That two weeks is now up and it is unclear what will happen next. A spokesperson told FOX 12 on Wednesday, “OSP is committed and will always do our best to partner with PPB for Portland’s policing needs.”
Governor Kate Brown’s Office hasn’t responded to questions about what will happen next with OSP.
A spokesperson for Homeland Security and FPS said to check with state leaders and OSP.
Also Wednesday, the Portland City Council passed an update resolution that bars Portland Police from talking to, or collaborating with federal agents sent to Portland through and executive order.
A previous resolution passed in mid-July needed some clarification.
The new resolution passed in a three to one vote makes it so Portland Police can now communicate with OSP Troopers who have been deputized by the Federal Government.
The resolution also allows for communication to happen between local federal agents who live in Oregon year round.
The third change was anyone who violates the policy could go through the disciplinary process. A previous version stated those who broke the policy would be disciplined.
Commissioner Joann Hardesty was the lone dissenting vote.
