OSU Beavers' Pivec preparing for WNBA draft this weekend

(KPTV) – An Oregon State women’s basketball star is also getting ready for the WNBA draft this weekend.
Senior guard Mikayla Pivec has been a big player for the Beavers during her four years.
In fact, just this year she scored her 1,000th career rebound.
She’s the third player in program history and the 25th in the Pac-12 to hit that number.
Pivec says she’s excited and nervous about this weekend but will be happy no matter where she goes.
“This WNBA draft week is kind of the culmination of my dreams as a little kid playing at recess in elementary at Oak Heights Elementary with the boys, always wishing that you could play basketball forever,” she said. “I’m thankful that with NCAA tournament being canceled that I still have the opportunity to play basketball and will do so professionally and so I’m excited that that opportunity’s there for me and just that amazing opportunity and will work as hard as I can to play as long as possible.”
