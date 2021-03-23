CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State University Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of President F. King Alexander who recently faced scrutiny over his time as president at Louisiana State University.
Alexander offered his resignation on Sunday.
The OSU Board of Trustees discussed his resignation during an executive session Tuesday morning and voted to approve it. The resignation will take effect on April 1.
The board also voted to put him on administrative leave until April 1.
As part of the agreement, the university will pay Alexander a lump sum of $630,000 within 30 days, $40,000 for relocation, pay for his COBRA insurance through March 2022, and release him from all claims the university might have against him related to his employment.
Last week, Alexander was put on probation following an investigation that revealed numerous Title IX violations while he was president at LSU. The review found “serious institutional failure,” during Alexander’s time at LSU when nearly a dozen sexual misconduct allegations were filed against the school’s former football coach, Les Miles, and football players went unpunished.
Alexander spoke at the board meeting Tuesday.
"I'm sorry to any of the survivors of sexual assault or misconduct that this has brought back any pain. I offer my resignation to Oregon State University to allow us to move on. Students have and always will be my top priority. Their social and economic wellbeing is why many of us have committed a lifetime to public higher education," Alexander said.
Alexander was appointed president of OSU in 2019 after former President Ed Ray announced he would step down after 17 years with the university.
Well, now... he's run out of town at this School because of something he allegedly did (or didn't do) at another school, which was basically following the advice of the hired lawyers at the other school. I guess he was supposed to say: "...you are just lawyers and you don't know what you're talking about... I'm not going to listen to you and I will fire the guy anyway...because I'm the President..." (then risk the inevitable major lawsuit, which the school may have lost). Is that what he was supposed to do?
