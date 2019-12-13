CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State University's Board of Trustees have appointed the next president who will take over after Ed Ray steps down next year.
F. King Alexander, a prominent national advocate for public higher education and the president and chancellor of Louisiana State University, will become OSU's 15th president on July 1, 2020.
Current President Ed Ray announced in March that he will step down on June 30, 2020 after 17 years with the university.
On Friday, the Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve Alexander's appointment and a five-year employment agreement.
"Dr. King Alexander is the right person, educator and higher education leader to carry on the transformative impact that Oregon State University provides throughout our state, nation and world," said Rani Borkar, chair of OSU's Board of Trustees. "His leadership will carry forward the university's significant momentum generated by President Ed Ray. Dr. Alexander's leadership also will continue the university's commitment to advancing inclusivity, student success, faculty excellence, research discovery, access to higher education for all, and community service throughout Oregon and globally."
The university said Alexander was attracted to OSU because of its record of achievement as a "very important land grant university."
"My heart, soul and DNA are as a land grant researcher and educator," said Alexander. "Oregon State University's mission and destiny as an internationally recognized land, sea, space and sun grant university captured me. OSU is on the cutting edge of the many critical issues that the world is begging to understand. I am honored to be selected as the university's next president and contribute to the remarkable global impact and momentum within the university that has been propelled by President Ed Ray's impressive leadership."
Alexander, 56, was appointed president of LSU in July 2013. Prior to LSU, he served as president of California State University Long Beach from January 2006 to June 2013 and president of Murray State University in Kentucky from September 2001 to December 2005.
He has a Ph.D. in higher education administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison; a master's degree in educational studies and comparative education policy from the University of Oxford; and a bachelor's degree in political science from St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, where he was a member of the men's basketball team.
He and his wife, Shenette, have three adult daughters.
"Shenette and I have greatly enjoyed our time and the friendships and opportunities we have experienced at LSU, in Baton Rouge and throughout Louisiana," Alexander said. "As we look forward, we are excited for Oregon and Corvallis to be our new home where we can contribute and make a difference. We are very excited to become Oregonians and members of Beaver Nation. I look forward to collaborating with OSU students, faculty, staff, donors, stakeholders and community partners to continue to advance this remarkable university."
"I also am committed to work in partnership with Gov. Kate Brown, legislators, Oregon's federal delegation, business and community leaders, and higher education and K-12 leaders to advance the economy, learning and opportunity for all Oregonians."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.