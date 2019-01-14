PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon State Beavers have a new hub in Portland to further their education.
The OSU Portland Center is on the second floor inside the Meier and Frank building downtown. The school says it has spent the past year renovating the space.
The center on Monday welcomed hundreds of people to an open house to check out the new space and learn about programs; prospective students from Corvallis were among those in attendance.
“I think it’s a great idea to expand to Portland, in general, because not a lot of kids want to drive down to Corvallis,” one prospective student said.
The university says it will have several programs at the center, including MBA, veterinary and psychology programs.
About 90 students are already taking classes in the building.
