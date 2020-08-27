OSU details move-in process for students choosing to live on campus

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State University is taking extra safety precautions as students choosing to live on its campus prepare for move-in day. University officials say it is the start of many adjustments on campus to keep students safe and healthy.
Brian Stroup, a director for the university’s Housing and Dining Services, walked FOX 12 through what students should prepare for in order have a successful year on campus. He says it begins with the move-in process, plus a face covering and a thermometer strip.
“Typically, we have one day for move in, and we’ve spread it out this year over five days,” Stroup said.
To account for social distancing, no more than two people can help a student move in, and there will be one-way traffic throughout the residence halls, the university said. For local students, there is an early drop off location.
“Every student that moves in will receive a face covering with the Beaver logo on it, as well as a thermometer strip for their forehead to check their temperature, but we’re also encouraging students to bring of course more face coverings, bring another thermometer as well,” Stroup said.
Students will have only one roommate or can request to live alone, which hasn’t been asked for any more than on a normal year, according to the university.
Roommates are considered a family unit and do not have to wear masks inside their dorm rooms. They do have to put it on when they walk into the hallway and other public spaces.
“We kind of view it too, you know, it scales up,” Stroup said. “So, you have your immediate living environment with your roommate or your room by yourself, and then you have your wing and your floor, and then your whole building. And depending on how things go as we go throughout the year, trying to keep that overall residence hall as its own living group and how we’re able to work and keep students healthy throughout the year.”
While dining centers will be open, all food will be served to-go. The university says it is planning to test all students moving onto campus the day they arrive. Once school officials receive test results, students will be issued their room key to continues the move-in process.
Ultimately, university staff want people to know that living on campus isn’t a necessity to feel apart of the community as OSU.
“We are still doing all of the work that we know how to do to make sure that students feel secure and that they belong,” Stroup said.
For students looking to make a room change for any reason, including concerns about the virus, there are always opportunities to swap. Due to restrictions this year due to COVID-19, however, students will not be allowed to change buildings–only rooms within that residence hall.
