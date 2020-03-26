CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Nearly 200,000 pairs of gloves, along with other much-need medical supplies, were sent to health care workers this week thanks to faculty and employees at Oregon State University.
OSU announced Thursday that more than 12 pallets of personal protective equipment (PPE) were distributed to Oregon health care workers confronting the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a really dire situation statewide and I was really impressed by how OSU responded,” said Mike Bamberger, Oregon State University’s emergency preparedness manager. “We gathered everything from a single box of gloves to a pallet of them. University programs really stepped up at a time of great need.”
A university-wide email was sent out Sunday afternoon asking OSU research units and facilities across the state for donations of medical masks, safety glasses, gloves, gowns and scientific swabs that were not immediately needed.
Items collected included:
- Nearly 200,000 pairs of gloves
- More than 6,000 surgical masks
- Almost 2,300 N95 medical masks
- More than 1,700 gowns and aprons
- More than 700 lab coats
- More than 150 disposable coveralls
- More than 75 face shields
The supplies were distributed this week to county emergency management centers across the state, OSU officials said.
Bamberger said the OSU collection effort has ended for now, but could resume if state or county officials put out a call for additional supplies.
