CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - People can once again watch chicks hatching live online this spring, thanks to Oregon State University.
The popular "chickcam" has been set up at the OSU Extension Service in Clatsop County for the eighth year.
On Monday, OSU said three chicks have hatched so far, with 21 more to go.
The cameras will roll until 5 p.m. Friday.
Once the chicks hatch, they are moved to a brooding pen where they remain until they are able to regulate their body temperatures, according to OSU.
The livestream will rotate between the incubator and brooding pen until the chicks are moved to an outdoor environment.
When big enough, the chickens will go home with OSU Extension 4-H members, who care for them and show them at the county and state fairs.
"The chicks are well taken care of," said Jared Delay, 4-H program assistant in Clatsop County. "After the chicks get big enough, they’ll be rehomed so that local 4-H youth continue learning about raising chickens, egg production and showmanship."
Since the livestream launched in 2014, OSU says more than 80,000 people from around the world have taken part in watching the chicks hatch.
To view the livestream, click here.
