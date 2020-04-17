CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - This weekend, scientists and researchers at Oregon State University are set to begin a big project: they're going to work to figure out how prevalent COVID-19 is in the Corvallis area.
The university announced the study, which they say is a groundbreaking project. The effort is a door-to-door effort to test people for the virus.
A big mystery during the pandemic is trying to figure out who has the virus and who doesn’t. Scientists say a person can be infected and not show symptoms. That means a person can spread the virus and not even know it.
“This is among the first, if not the first community evaluation of COVID health,” Steve Clark with OSU said.
Sunday, they will begin collecting samples to iron out their process, then the following four weeks they will work to collect samples from 960 people around the Corvallis area.
“The goal is to try and fill a data gap about situational awareness about how many people out there are infected and how that is changing over time,” researcher Ben Dalziel said.
Dalziel and others with the university are working on the study.
“We randomly select a census blocks within the community, neighborhoods and within those teams visit and they randomly select households according to a process,” Dalziel said.
He adds the data will help them learn where the virus is and how many people may be infected and not know it.
“Those folks, especially people who aren’t showing symptoms, could still be involved in transmitting the virus,” Dalziel said.
Each weekend through May 16, trained field staff with TRACE-COVID-19 will visit a sampling of households in a representative set of Corvallis neighborhoods that have been randomly selected and collect samples from 960 people. Corvallis’ population is 58,641, comprising more than half of the 93,053 people who live in Benton County.
At each home, members of the household will be invited to participate in the study. Those who choose to take part will be asked to provide information such as their name and date of birth, to fill out a simple consent form, and to answer a few confidential, health-related questions.
In a news release, the university outlined how the tests will be conducted:
“Participants will be given a nasal-swab test kit that they administer to themselves inside their home, and their minor children if they want them to take part. The field staff will wait outside, and the participants will leave the completed test kits outside their front door. Field staff will maintain a safe distance at all times and will not enter anyone’s home.
The tests used in TRACE-COVID-19 collect material from the entrance of the nose and are more comfortable and less invasive than the tests that collect secretions from the throat and the back of the nose.
The field workers will leave participants with information about the project and how they will receive their results – expected to be available in seven to 10 days – as well as health guidance from the Benton County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Bethel said participants in the study will be sent their results and those of their minor children by secure e-mail with receipt by standard mail delivery as a backup. Everyone’s personal information will be safeguarded.
Completed tests will be submitted to the Willamette Valley Toxicology lab to be tested for SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. “
“They (Trace team members) will be tested in advance so we know they don’t have the virus, they will wear information to indicate who they are and the trace team, they will wear masks,” Clark said.
They hope the results will better help the state and local leaders better craft a strategy to return life back to normal.
“Without this type of information it is a little bit like fighting a forest fire you can’t see and so we are just trying to enhance situational awareness with community level testing,” Dalziel said.
In the future, the testing may be expanded to other communities. For more information on the study, a website has been set up.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.