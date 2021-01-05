CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon State men's basketball team has paused team activities and postponed the next two days because of COVID-19 protocols.
The university stated Tuesday that this week's games at Utah and at Colorado have been postponed.
OSU says the Pac-12 Conference will work with the three programs to attempt to find mutually agreeable dates to reschedule the games.
The news comes a week after a similar announcement from the women’s program, which paused activities last week.
Some students returned to campus for winter term which began on Monday. The university says it is requiring students who live on campus to get tested for the virus. OSU has had a robust testing program called Trace OSU.
This week the program will test between 5,000 and 6,000 students, faculty and staff. As of Tuesday at 3 p.m., OSU says they had tested 3,347 people.
“We are not leaving anything to chance, so we are continuing to emphasize strong measures of personal and public health,” Steve Clark with OSU said.
Ninety-five percent of classes during winter term will be done remotely. In February the university will reevaluate and see how they will proceed with spring term.
As students and staff returned to campus after a long holiday break, the food delivery robots OSU rolled out last fall also returned. The delivery robots have been a way to keep people socially distant with contactless delivery across campus.
During the fall term the delivery robots were averaging 370 customers on a daily basis, in one single day Clark said they delivered to as many as 650 customers.
