CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State University announced Tuesday that it plans to require proof of vaccinations for all in-person students and staff for fall 2021.
OSU said those students enrolled in online courses or who don’t come onsite for university activities are not required to be vaccinated but are strongly encouraged to become vaccinated.
“This decision is in keeping with our April 23, 2021, announcement that a COVID-19 vaccination requirement at OSU was a possibility, pending findings from consultations with health authorities and our review of state and federal policies, advice from public health experts, and guidance from other organizations, such as the American College Health Association,” OSU Interim President, Becky Johnson in a press release.
Discussions with students, employees and Faculty Senate leadership and unions will continue through summer as we finalize OSU’s COVID-19 vaccination program.
