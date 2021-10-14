BENTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon State University researcher who was serving as head of the school's Center of Quantitative Life Sciences has been charged with aggravated sex crimes against children in Virginia.

According to court documents, 66-year-old Brett Tyler was considered a fugitive from Virginia when he was arrested in Benton County Oct. 8. He's charged with two counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of taking indecent liberties with children, and aggravated sexual battery.

An OSU spokesperson said Tyler "resigned immediately" as the director of the life sciences center and will retire from the Department of Botany and Plant Pathology Nov. 30. He will work remotely until then.

“We are aware of this arrest and these serious allegations. OSU takes seriously all matters of reported misconduct, child abuse and sexual violence. As it does in other arrests involving employees or students, the university will cooperate fully with law enforcement investigations into this matter," the university said in a statement.

Tyler was released from the Benton County Jail Oct. 11 on a $200,000 bond.