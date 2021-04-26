OSU researchers look at conditions that led to September wildfires

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Oregon’s wildfire clean up continues months after historic wildfires swept down the western slope of the Cascades.
A new study by Oregon State University is showing just how rare the conditions were that allowed these fires to race across thousands of acres destroying everything in their path.
The study found that a combination of easterly winds, low humidity and prolonged drought conditions drove the spread of these catastrophic wildfires in the Cascades.
Larry O’Neill an associate professor with OSU and the co-author of the paper said the individual wind and humidity conditions were rare but not unprecedented, but the combination of the two was.
“Individually, they were some of the worst conditions we’ve seen since we began keeping records from instrumented data,” O’Neill said.
The paper found that between Sept. 7th and Sept. 9th roughly 11 percent of the Oregon Cascades burned in several large wildfires. The fires burned more area in the Cascades than in the previous 36 years. Researchers say it is likely the largest area burned in a single year in the last 120 years.
Scientists say they don’t think they will see an increase in wind events like what happened on Labor Day weekend 2020 because of climate change, but warn warming could lead to an increase in drought.
“As the atmosphere warms it has the ability to pull more moisture out of the soil and any vegetation, you know dry fuel on the forest floor and then as well as the trees and other vegetation,” O’Neill said.
A note of concern for the coming wildfire season is researchers are already seeing similar signs of the conditions of last spring. They say drought is happening in Eastern and Southern Oregon.
“There are parts of Oregon that are going to be at high risk of fire starting in June and the conditions on the ground definitely support that risk assessment,” O’Neill said.
For more information about the study click here.
