OSU scientists helped plan for historic Mars landing

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Two scientists at Oregon State University helped plan for the Mars InSight landing: Jeff Barnes and Dan Tyler. Tyler is a past graduate student of Barnes, and they’re both atmospheric modelers, helping NASA engineers and other scientists determine the best locations for landing.
Monday’s mission was initially delayed. Barnes says they’d been ready to go after two years of working on the project, but because of problems with a key instrument–the seismometer–they had to hold off another two years until Mars and Earth were at a close distance again.
“There’s always that chance of failure," Barnes said. "Landing on Mars is really difficult, and a lot of bad things can happen. A lot of things have to go exactly right on the spacecraft in order to avoid failure."
Although Monday was a historic moment, Barnes says they were pretty worn out after the landing. The spacecraft is essentially preset. There is no human control because it takes too long for radio waves to travel to Mars, to Earth, and back again. So Barnes says it makes for a very tense control room, and some exhausted people even after a successful landing.
OSU’s scientists are also working on another mission called Mars 2020. NASA will launch another craft that will explore the Red Planet looking for signs of life.
