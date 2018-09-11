OSU scientists using drones to discover gray whales' wild behavior

NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - They can perform headstands, swim upside down, and even play tag – those are just some of the antics gray whales get up to along the coast when no one is watching.
Oregon State University scientists are using "unmanned aerial systems" to track the whales. They are essentially small drones – giving a never-before-seen look at the daily life of these amazing creatures.
The research team with OSU's Marine Mammal Institute originally planned on using the drone to observe the whale's physical conditions in the Pacific Northwest.
But the study took a groundbreaking turn when they discovered the technology could actually provide new insights into whale behavior.
FOX 12 spoke with marine ecologist Leigh Torres, who is the top investigator for the study.
She said we only see about 10 percent of a whale's life above the surface, so the drone is opening up some incredible, uncharted territory.
"We have just really documented some cool new behaviors. That's been fun. Things we really didn't know whales were capable of, like swimming upside down, or on its side or doing headstands, and the whales kind of bump into each other every now and then," Torres said. "It's pretty fun to kick back and just watch the whale."
In this latest study, the research team observed 53 whale sightings over a six-month period using both a boat and drone.
It turns out the drone provided three times the footage – without disturbing the whales.
The research using the drone is in its third year, and the scientists learn more with every expedition.
Torres said the ultimate goal of all this is to see how the whales use their habitats, so we can better protect them.
