CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – As many people are discussing racial equality, Oregon State University athletes say it is time to “make a Dam Change”.
The students, who are referencing a beaver’s dam, say it’s part of a new campaign that was launched on Tuesday to bring awareness to systemic racism.
“Dam Change” is a platform to bring awareness regarding the issues of systemic racism in today’s society, organizers say.
Organizers say the platform will work to educate, empower, and enhance the experience of Black student-athletes and staff at Oregon State University. It will also assist in helping the athletics community and beyond to be more aware of issues that exist.
Some student-athletes shared difficult experiences they went through while they played their sport.
“My former coach had asked me and my only other Black teammate, in front of the whole team, why we didn’t have the same hair,” one student said.
“Another kid on the other team we were playing against called me a racial slur,” another student said.
The athletes hope to make a difference as part of the effort. There will be mandatory social justice education for staff members and coaches, long forum conversations with other athletes, a special session for new students led by Black student athletes, and more emphasis on Black History Month. There will also be an internship program for minority student-athletes who want to work in collegiate athletics.
Organizers hope the effort will help the athletics community and beyond to be more aware of the issues that exist. Also, since it is an election year, there will be a focus on voter education and the power of voting in initiate change. Read more about the effort online here.
