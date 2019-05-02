PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon State University student said Antifascists broke his camera lens, and physically attacked him outside a northeast Portland bar Wednesday night.
Portland Police Bureau officials confirm, after May Day demonstrations concluded, a large fight occurred in front of Cider Riot! It included a reported 60 people, according to police.
PPB is now asking any possible assault victims to step forward. Witnesses told FOX 12 those involved are members of Antifa and Patriot Prayer.
Noah Bucchi, who is studying communications at OSU, said he was at Cider Riot when members of these opposing groups began to clash. But, according to him, he is not affiliated with either.
He claims, he was at the bar filming a documentary on the long-standing feud between Antifa and Patriot Prayer.
“Basically, just that dichotomy between the two,” Bucchi said. “Both groups are kind of looking for violence. It’s like a love-hate [relationship].”
The video he shot for his school project shows patriot prayer leader Joey Gibson arrives at the bar. Moments later, things get heated.
Gibson streams the encounter while seemingly taunting members of the opposing group saying, “But are they going to do anything? Are they going to do anything?”
Bucchi’s camera footage shows shoving, cursing and spitting. FOX 12 obtained additional social media videos of the fight from various sources, in which people are seen spraying each other with mace.
“At one point a guy comes up and demasks one of the Antifa members,” Bucchi said. “That pisses that guy off. So, he spits in the face of Joey.”
Bucchi claims, despite the commotion, he kept filming, interviewing members of Patriot Prayer. Then he looks for interview subjects along the Antifa side.
“They were very antagonistic toward me because they had seen me with Patriot Prayer,” Bucchi said.
He told FOX 12, he has never been affiliated with either group. Bucchi said the interaction became physical, with members of Antifa pushing up against him.
“A guy comes from my right. Hits my camera with a club.”
Bucchi told FOX 12, the man broke his camera lens valued at $100. He believes it was a member of Antifa and the attack was intentional.
According to him, the attacker then ran into the bar, so Bucchi followed him.
“They stop me at the door. Both the owner and multiple Antifa members,” he said.
Cider riot’s owner, Abram Goldman-Armstrong, confirmed to FOX 12, he did stop Bucchi from entering the business.
“He was like, I need to go look for that guy inside. I was like, no man, you need to cool down,” according to Goldman-Armstrong.
According to him, he was just trying to keep the peace. The bar owner said police were nowhere to be found, despite one of his employees reporting the brawl when it began.
Goldman-Armstrong said he jotted down Bucchi’s information and agreed to call him if he found the person responsible for breaking his camera gear.
While waiting outside the bar, Bucchi said “I got punched here on my jaw. I was kind of down and I got punched multiple times.”
Bucchi, whose chin is still bruised, says he hit back, landing one punch.
“As soon as I punched him, five people grabbed me, pulled me to the ground," he said.
According to him, they held him down as his attacker returned to pour beer on him.
“One guy had his arm around my neck saying he was going to choke me out,” Bucchi said. “All I was thinking was, I just want to stay awake.”
Once he stopped struggling, Bucchi claimed the group dragged him to the curb. He later left on a tram.
The student filmmaker told FOX 12, when his camera was hit, the active video file was corrupted.
He’s now trying to recover it to see if he got a look at the alleged vandal on camera.
Bucchi said he also filed a police report and hopes someone else might have footage of his alleged attack to give to cops.
As for his documentary, Bucchi told FOX 12 he’s still going to turn it in. He only wishes he had not become a part of the story.
