CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Beavers fans cheered their men's basketball team on from Corvallis to Indianapolis in the Elite Eight Monday night.
They didn't get the outcome they were hoping for but still have a lot to be proud of in an historic appearance for their school. The last time OSU had this kind of NCAA tournament success much of today’s students weren’t even born yet.
"I'm so proud of Oregon State, we’ve made it farther than anyone else would have ever predicted making it this far, I'm one of the proudest to say I'm an Oregon State Beaver," OSU Student Jesse Cooper said.
And the energy so close to campus unmatched. Mitchell Yost cut his Spring Break plans short and made the long trip from Nevada to be at Clodfelter’s Pub just for this.
"I actually drove 13 hours just to watch the game in Corvallis last night got here at 3 in the morning," Yost said.
"It’s the Beavs."
After a tough start, fans had high hopes of a second half comeback and the cheers were deafening.
"In the end though even a tough loss couldn’t break their spirit.
"We were making a run for it but just didn’t pull it together," Cooper said.
Their Beavs still making them proud.
"We made it this far to see a PAC-12 team go this far in Oregon, Beavs making a run, great game, sad to see it go but hey heck of a season, fantastic," Tyler Vander Heiden said.
"We’re happy, we’re proud of the Beavs either way, rep em til we die, go Beavs."
