CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Friday was move-in day for students choosing to live on the Oregon State University campus this year.
Aiden Marsters is an incoming freshman at OSU.
“So far, I just got tested for COVID and we’re kind of just waiting for the results now,” Marsters said. “After that, I should be able to move into my dorm.”
Marsters said the results usually take 60 to 90 minutes, but can take more.
“We’ve been waiting for about two hours now,” Marsters said. “After that, we’ll get a text message and it will be either negative or positive.”
If negative, students can head to their dorm rooms to move in.
To account for social distancing, no more than two people can help a student move in and there was one-way traffic throughout residence halls.
Students will have only one roommate or can request to live solo.
Roommates are considered a family unit, not having to wear masks inside their dorm room, but putting it on when walk into the hallway and other public spaces.
While dining centers will be open, all food will be served to-go.
“I thought 2020 was going to go a lot different, but I guess the world had different plans, so I’m just going with it,” Marsters said.
Marsters said he plans to still make the best of his freshman year.
“I think we’ll adapt with what we have and make it work and we’ll get COVID under control and things will go back to normal,” Marsters said. “I’m honestly most excited to become an adult officially now. I’m living on my own and then I’m going to college and I’m excited for what that has to bring.”
Typically, students all move in on the same day, but this year, it’s spread out over multiple days.
If a student does test positive, they’re asked to return home if they can until they recover. If they can’t go home, they’ll head to a special residence hall where they can isolate.
