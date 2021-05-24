CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State University announced on Monday that an in-person celebratory event will be held for graduates. It will take place on June 11 for 2020 and 2021 graduates, the day before the university holds its virtual commencement ceremony.
“Many of our graduates have asked for the chance to celebrate commencement in person with their peers,” said Becky Johnson, OSU’s interim president. “This opportunity to celebrate in person is now possible because Benton County has moved to low COVID-19 risk.”
The Corvallis event will take place from 12:30 to 3 p.m. and include an informal processional, departing from the Memorial Union and Valley Library quads and ending at Reser Stadium, where graduates will be seated and hear brief remarks from OSU leaders. Face masks will be required.
This event will be for graduates only. Because family and friends will be unable to attend, graduates will be given an opportunity to take their photo at booths set up in Reser Stadium. Additionally, a photo station will be set up June 7 to 10 in the Memorial Union for graduates to take photos.
The announcement comes after a student at OSU started a petition to have an in-person graduation ceremony on campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.