OSU, U of O students navigate process to travel home for Thanksgiving during pandemic

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - As we near Thanksgiving, many college students are trying to safely return home or are making the decision to stay on campus due to the pandemic.
At Oregon State University, it hasn’t been a typical year.
“A year like none other,” Oregon State University Vice President of University Relations, Steve Clark, said.
That’s the case for many college campuses across the country with fewer students on campus, more online classes, and now for those who are on campus, they’re trying to figure out what to do for the holidays.
That question is even more pressing for students who tested positive for COVID-19 and are living in a specific dorm for quarantining.
“They have the option to shelter in place in our isolation dorm or to travel to their home. And they can do so in a single-occupancy vehicle and do so safely to their home community,” Clark said.
If students choose to stay on campus, Clark says all dining services remain open for students through the holidays.
He says that service during the fall term has been takeout, and students in the isolation dorm have had food delivered to them.
“In some cases, we actually have. You may have seen dozens of little robots delivering food to students who order them,” Clark said. “ And there are these little robots are all over campus delivering 500 and 600 meals per day.”
Clark says the university does not encourage travel if a student has tested positive.
“If people are abiding by the rules of the state, by the rules of the county health department, they do you have the ability to travel safely to home while being if you will quarantining even in a car while traveling there,” Clark said.
Oregon State University and the University of Oregon will continue classes fully online after Thanksgiving.
The University of Oregon says students have similar options to OSU and must submit end of term plans on whether they’re leaving or staying on campus.
The University of Oregon also has a dorm for quarantining,
Those students have the option to return home or rent a hotel room.
A university spokesperson says they are not allowed to stay in their existing residence hall.
