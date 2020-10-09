OSU, UO facing same COVID-19 challenges as students return to campus

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Thousands of COVID-19 cases continue to crop up on college campuses across the country.
When universities in Oregon decided they’d be bringing students back to campus in a limited form, school and health officials expected a rise in cases.
Since the start of their respective fall semesters, Oregon State University has tracked 52 new cases.
The University of Oregon has seen triple that: 160 new cases, nearly all of them from off-campus students.
While it may be easy to look at the numbers and reason one university may be doing better than the other, county health officials say it’s not that simple.
“We didn’t expect to see the surge specifically in that [off-campus student] population quite as much,” said Jason Davis, the Lane County Health and Human Services public information officer.
Last weekend, a spokesperson for the Eugene Police Department says they cited four young homeowners – one was a student – who hosted more than 100 college-aged people for a party off-campus which included illegal fireworks set off, alcohol and loud noise.
“To see a 100-person party with reports of individuals incapacitated on the lawn and very visible…I would use the word egregious,” said Davis. “It was disconcerting and disheartening.”
Davis says they’ve tracked multiple-generation cases which have started at a party and ended in a long-term care facility.
However, he argues the two universities shouldn’t be measured equally.
“I don't think it's an apples-to-apples comparison,” says Davis.
Not only are the schools different sizes with different demographics, Davis tells FOX 12, UO also just experienced a major wildfire threat, but that doesn’t mean Lane County isn’t actively working to reach young people.
UO created a student-staffed contact monitoring and education team called the ‘Corona Corps’, and students who still don’t comply with policies could face consequences up to a suspension.
Meanwhile, OSU is facing the same challenges.
So far this fall term, the school has 68 reported cases of students violating school policies and six complaints of large, loud parties with no masks or physical distancing.
One project the university is tackling is coronavirus sewer surveillance, in which researchers sample the wastewater for COVID-19.
They work closely with people like Charlie Fautin, the deputy director of Benton County Health Department.
“OSU, I think, was way in front of the curve for planning for both precautions and prevention,” he tells FOX 12.
Overall, Davis says both counties can learn from each other.
He says moving in a positive direction will take less finger pointing, and perhaps a different type of messaging to reach young people.
“We don’t believe these are bad people. We don’t believe if these people truly understood the impact COVID-19 can have on vulnerable groups, on our elder community, we don’t believe that they would be engaging in those opportunities,” said Davis.
In comparison with schools across the country, Oregon's COVID-19 case counts are relatively low.
FOX 12 looked at some of the colleges with the highest number of cases.
Penn State University, for example, had 740 cases — about 600 more than UO — in the same timeframe Oregon's students started school.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.