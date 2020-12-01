CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - When the Beavers celebrated their win over Oregon on Friday, it was going to be the last home game of their delayed and shortened PAC-12 regular season—but now, OSU will welcome their future opponents to their house, uprooting the Stanford from Palo Alto to Corvallis.
The NFL's 49ers are packing up to call Glendale, Arizona home for at least their next two "home games", and the Stanford Cardinal will do their remote learning in Seattle and Corvallis as "the farm" will now call Reser Stadium home a week from Saturday.
“Just kind of reminding every one of the bigger picture," Nathan Eldridge, PAC-12 offensive line player of the week, said.
Winners of 2 in a row @mwachamp & @BeaverFootball (2-2) pick up another home game with Stanford uprooting to Corvallis on Dec. 12th #GoBeavs @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/1Nm1nNuEoz— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) December 1, 2020
The bigger picture is the Beavers have not lost any league games due to COVID-19, but OSU has finally had it's revised schedule changed again.
Santa Clara County Public Health's emergency directive to pause college and pro sports left Stanford in a bind. Instead of hosting the Huskies and Beavers, those are now going to be home game for UDUB and OSU.
“For me, I just think it’s a huge blessing for us in our program to not have games be canceled or postponed or not going into every week trying to wonder, are we going to play, are we not, are we practicing for no reason or what’s going on? Champ Flemings, OSU redshirt junior wide receiver, said. "A lot of other teams haven’t had that chance to be that fortunate, but we have.”
Kickoff for the Beavers' next game is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Utah. Oregon is scheduled to be at Cal at 4 p.m. Berkeley is in Alameda County and is not affected by the orders from the nearby Santa Clara County.
