Otis family cleans up nearly a million pounds of debris, helps community recover from wildfire

OTIS, OR (KPTV) - A family in Otis has cleaned up nearly a million pounds of metal and debris as the community recovers from the Echo Mountain Complex Fire last fall.
They’ve worked nonstop every day since October helping dozens of people who lost their homes.
"It's been really amazing to see all the progress that’s gone on out here and just be part of it," Melynda Small said.
She and her husband Tye joined a volunteer clean-up effort in mid-October intended to last about a week, but they realized that wasn’t nearly enough to help all of those who needed it.
Since then they’ve been removing ash, asbestos, metal, and more, for free.
"We just felt like we had to keep going and here we are, 180 days later I think we’ve been here every day every single day, Christmas, Thanksgiving," Small said.
Not only have they worked tirelessly day in and day out, they’ve done it while their whole family of seven has been staying in a hotel after they lost their own home in that same fire.
"The community, Jesus keeps us going," Small said. "We’re just here doing whatever we can to help because that’s what we’re supposed to be doing right now."
The families they’ve helped are full of gratitude. Teresa Ganong isn’t sure what her dad or sister would have done without them after losing both their homes.
"I was at a loss what to do especially for my father. FEMA helped but not with the clean-up process. He had a 1973 mobile home so there was a lot there, no insurance," Ganong said.
And now things are really finally looking up with dozens of manufactured homes coming in and others being built. Ganong’s father just got his new place Friday.
"That’s only because of Tye and Melinda," she said. "If it wasn’t for them we never would have got his lot cleared, my sister’s lot cleared."
"Watching people come home is why we did this in the first place, it's been very heartwarming to see," Small said.
The Smalls started a foundation: https://www.tmsmall.org/
They also have a Go Fund Me: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/tmsmallhome
