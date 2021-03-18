Otis man arrested, accused of selling stolen construction tools

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested and numerous stolen tools were recovered early Thursday morning after a search warrant was executed at a home in Lincoln County.
Officers with the Lincoln City Police Department, along with members of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Newport Police Department, executed a search warrant at a home located in the 3300 block of Salmon River Highway.
Police said an investigation indicted that construction tools stolen during a recent burglary were being sold at the home.
During the search, a number of stolen construction tools were recovered. Police said a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, along with narcotics paraphernalia such as digital scales and plastic baggies, were also seized.
Police said Justin R. Simas, of Otis, was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on multiple counts of first-degree theft by receiving and possession of stolen property.
According to police, Simas also had four active warrants issued for his arrest. One Yamhill County felony warrant for failure to appear on an elude charge, a Polk County misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on a dangerous drugs charge, and two Lincoln County misdemeanor warrants.
The investigation is ongoing. Additional drug charges are likely, according to police.
