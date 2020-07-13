OU, OSU join other US universities in federal suit to block international student order

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two Oregon universities have joined with several other universities in the western United States to file a federal lawsuit against proposed restrictions on international students taking online college courses while in the United States.
The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order and was filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene on Monday.
Oregon State University and the University of Oregon join 18 other public research universities and liberal arts colleges in the effort against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The schools say they want to keep the government from imperiling visas or deporting international students whose studies end up being entirely online in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
OSU says it is seeking to protect the educational status of nearly 3,500 students attending the university.
“The federal government’s proposed restrictions are reckless and arbitrary, and without notice put at risk the education and wellness of thousands of international students,” F. King Alexander, Oregon State University’s president, said.
Other universities in the coalition include: the University of Southern California, Arizona State University, California Institute of Technology, Chapman University, Claremont McKenna College, Northern Arizona University, Pitzer College, Pomona College, Santa Clara University, Scripps College, Seattle University, Stanford University, St. Mary’s College of California, the University of Arizona, University of the Pacific, University of San Diego, University of San Francisco and the University of Utah.
